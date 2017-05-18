 

4 more bodies recovered at Welkom mine

2017-05-18 17:58

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Welkom – The bodies of four more illegal miners have been recovered at Harmony Gold’s Eland mine in Welkom, Free State, after a gas explosion on Thursday last week.

Major General Lerato Molale said the bodies were recovered on Thursday afternoon. 

Molale said they were still searching for more trapped miners. 

The miners had forced their way into the St Helena shaft before the explosion. Eleven bodies were retrieved on Monday, 13 on Tuesday, and one on Wednesday.

This brings the total to 29 bodies. 

"The rescue team travelled a distance of about 20 to 25km from the St Helena shaft to the Elands shaft to get the bodies out of the mine," said Molale.

The bodies had already started to decompose. Some had name tags attached.

The miners, aged between 30 and 35, were believed to be from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Read more on:    mining

