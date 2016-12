What To Read Next

Four rhinos have been slaughtered in a boma on a game farm in North West. (Supplied)

Pretoria – Four rhinos died a gruesome death in a boma on a private game farm in North West this weekend, Netwerk24 has reported.

A fifth rhino survived the attack at Bona Bona Game Lodge, between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad.

The rhinos were dehorned, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said on Monday.

No arrests have been made yet.

The lodge’s Pieter Ernst Jr could not be reached for comment.