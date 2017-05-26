4 suspected criminals killed in Benoni shootout

Johannesburg – Four suspected criminals were killed in a shootout on the N12 highway in Benoni on Friday morning, Gauteng paramedics said.
Officials arrived at the scene near the Putfontein off-ramp and found two vehicles on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.
Two men, believed to have been suspects in a criminal matter, were found in one of the vehicles. They had been shot and were declared dead on the scene.
Two other men with gunshot wounds, lying a short distance away in the veld, were also declared dead.
Meiring said two law enforcement officers sustained minor to moderate injuries.
National police were expected to comment later on Friday.