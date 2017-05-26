 

4 suspected criminals killed in Benoni shootout

2017-05-26 09:58

Jenna Etheridge, News24

iStock

iStock

Johannesburg – Four suspected criminals were killed in a shootout on the N12 highway in Benoni on Friday morning, Gauteng paramedics said.

Officials arrived at the scene near the Putfontein off-ramp and found two vehicles on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Two men, believed to have been suspects in a criminal matter, were found in one of the vehicles. They had been shot and were declared dead on the scene.

Two other men with gunshot wounds, lying a short distance away in the veld, were also declared dead.

Meiring said two law enforcement officers sustained minor to moderate injuries.

National police were expected to comment later on Friday.


