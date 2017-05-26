4 suspected criminals killed in Benoni shootout

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Four suspected criminals were killed in a shootout on the N12 highway in Benoni on Friday morning, Gauteng paramedics said.

Officials arrived at the scene near the Putfontein off-ramp and found two vehicles on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Two men, believed to have been suspects in a criminal matter, were found in one of the vehicles. They had been shot and were declared dead on the scene.

Two other men with gunshot wounds, lying a short distance away in the veld, were also declared dead.

Meiring said two law enforcement officers sustained minor to moderate injuries.

National police were expected to comment later on Friday.

JUST IN: Shootout between cops and robbers on N12 near Benoni. 4 dead. 1 cop wounded. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/5wkXW5I8Fi — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 26, 2017

4 robbers shot dead by police on the East Rand. One cop injured but stable. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/DAPrmlnBuX — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 26, 2017



