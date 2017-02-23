 

42 arrested following Rosettenville violence

2017-02-23 22:24

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Gallery  |  click on thumbnail to view larger image

Rampage in Pretoria West

Another house has been set alight in Pretoria West after the Nigerian nationals renting the place were accused of selling drugs and prostitution.

Johannesburg - Police have arrested 42 people following xenophobic attacks in Rosettenville, Gauteng’s police commissioner said on Thursday.

One was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm, 14 were nabbed for possession of or dealing in drugs, and 27 were foreigners without proper documentation, Lieutenant Gen General Deliwe de Lange said in a statement.

The arrests were made after Rosettenville residents called a hotline number 082-820-6467 police set up on February 13.

She urged both South Africans and foreign nationals not to incite violence or take the law into their own hands.

On Saturday, residents of Pretoria West raided homes they alleged were being used as brothels and drug dens. They called on “pimps” to release prostitutes and send them back home. Two houses were set alight.

On February 11, at least 10 houses allegedly being used for drug dealing and prostitution were set alight in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Locals claimed Nigerians were behind the criminal activity.

De Lange said police had arrested a number of people for crimes ranging from business robbery to possession of illegal firearms in Soshanguve, Mabopane, Garankuwa, and Rietgat.

xenophobia

