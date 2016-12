What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Five bogus officers, dressed in police uniform and bulletproof vests, were arrested after they entered a house in Melville road, Hyde Park on Saturday, police said.



Captain Kay Makhubela said the gang entered the house claiming that they were there to take fingerprints.



"They then robbed the owners of electrical appliances and an undisclosed amount of cash."



Two unlicensed firearms were recovered.