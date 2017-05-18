 

5 get life sentences for burning man to death

2017-05-18 17:47

Kaveel Singh, News24

Durban - Five men have each been sentenced to life imprisonment after they burnt a Durban man to death at the KwaMashu Hostel.

Xolani Ntombela, 27, Lungelo Dlamini, 21, Siyabonga Gantsa, 22, Ndumiso Nyandeni, 22, and Sibongiseni Ngema, 39, were convicted in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Wednesday for the murder of 38-year-old Jabulani Nxumalo.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Thursday said the five men had broken into Nxumalo's home on July 19, 2015, just after 00:00.

Nxumalo was asleep in his house in the Qhakaza settlement, at the KwaMashu Hostel, when he was approached by the five men who stormed his house and assaulted him.

"He was also dragged out of the house and burnt to death with tyres and logs. A murder case was opened at KwaMashu police station for further investigation," Gwala said.

She said detectives conducted an "intensive investigation", which had led to the arrest of five accused.

"The accused were denied bail, and they made various court appearances until they were convicted and sentenced."

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Bheki Langa, welcomed the sentence.

"The accused showed no mercy when they brutally killed the victim. They do not deserve to be in our society and they must rot in jail. The sentence handed to them will send a strong message to those who are thinking of committing such crime," he said.

