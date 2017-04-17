 

5 held for jewellery heist at Hyde Park mall

2017-04-17 13:33

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

The area where the robbery took place. (Nation Nyoka, News 24)

The area where the robbery took place. (Nation Nyoka, News 24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Five suspects believed to have been involved in a jewellery store robbery at the Hyde Park shopping centre were arrested on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said an intelligence driven operation by the SAPS Provincial Trio Task Team in Gauteng led to the swift arrest of the five men, between the ages of 23 and 36 years.

"The five were arrested on Sunday and police seized a rental vehicle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime."

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange welcomed the swift arrest of the five suspects following the robbery at a jewellery shop last week.

Six armed men robbed a luxury boutique in the Hyde Park Corner mall of high-end watches on Thursday morning.

They got away with thousands of rands worth of stock around 10:00.

Their target was the Boutique Haute Horlogerie, which stocks brands including Audemars, Parmigiani Tonda, Zenith El Primero, and Dior VIII Montaigne.

A shell shocked staff member at a nearby restaurant said she hoped security would be increased around the mall, because it was not the first robbery.

She said customers lay down on the floor when a gunshot rang out in the mall. Waiters dropped food as they fled for safety.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Returning Easter holidaymakers warned to respect rules of road

2017-04-17 12:54

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 