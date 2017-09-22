 

5 nabbed in Cape sting after rifles, drugs uncovered

2017-09-22 17:33

Caryn Dolley

Five suspectshave been arrested in the Western Cape for allegedly running an international drug dealing network. (Supplied)

Five suspectshave been arrested in the Western Cape for allegedly running an international drug dealing network. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Five suspects, three of them from outside SA, have been arrested, and hunting rifles have been seized, in a threat-driven sting operation in a small town about 160km from Cape Town, as well as in the seaside hub of Hout Bay.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the operation, which included officers from crime intelligence and the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, started on Thursday and ran into the early hours of Friday.

A farm in the town of Touws River, about 160km from Cape Town, and a home in Hout Bay, were targeted.

"The search uncovered a clandestine drug production laboratory with hydroponic cannabis, dagga plants, cocaine, Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), commonly known as ecstasy tablets, as well as equipment," Ramovha said.

READ: Inside SA's 'biggest' drug bust - 5 things that have emerged so far

It was not yet clear how much the drugs and equipment were worth.

"Two hunting rifles, a hand gun and ammunition were also seized and they are to be subjected to forensic examination to determine whether they were involved in the commission of crime," Ramovha said.

The five suspects - two from Germany, one from Malawi and two South Africans - were arrested late on Thursday.

Those arrested in Touws River were expected in the De Doorns Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, while those arrested in Hout Bay were expected in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 35 years, faces charges related to drug dealing and the illegal possession of firearms.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I don't support candidates, I support tradition – Cele

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 