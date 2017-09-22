5 nabbed in Cape sting after rifles, drugs uncovered

Five suspectshave been arrested in the Western Cape for allegedly running an international drug dealing network. (Supplied)

Cape Town - Five suspects, three of them from outside SA, have been arrested, and hunting rifles have been seized, in a threat-driven sting operation in a small town about 160km from Cape Town, as well as in the seaside hub of Hout Bay.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the operation, which included officers from crime intelligence and the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, started on Thursday and ran into the early hours of Friday.

A farm in the town of Touws River, about 160km from Cape Town, and a home in Hout Bay, were targeted.

"The search uncovered a clandestine drug production laboratory with hydroponic cannabis, dagga plants, cocaine, Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), commonly known as ecstasy tablets, as well as equipment," Ramovha said.

It was not yet clear how much the drugs and equipment were worth.

"Two hunting rifles, a hand gun and ammunition were also seized and they are to be subjected to forensic examination to determine whether they were involved in the commission of crime," Ramovha said.

The five suspects - two from Germany, one from Malawi and two South Africans - were arrested late on Thursday.

Those arrested in Touws River were expected in the De Doorns Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, while those arrested in Hout Bay were expected in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 35 years, faces charges related to drug dealing and the illegal possession of firearms.

