 

50 bodies stuck at Pinetown mortuary for months - DA

2017-06-21 16:43

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. (Themba Mngomezulu, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. (Themba Mngomezulu, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Fifty bodies have been lying in the Pinetown mortuary since January this year, without post-mortems being conducted on them, the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal revealed on Wednesday.

The bodies, which have also not been claimed by relatives, are now in an advanced state of decomposition, DA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson on health, Dr Imraan Keeka, said in a statement.

"This has been confirmed to the DA via two sources, one based at the mortuary and another from a facility that will be possibly involved in completing the post-mortems over the next few days," said Keeka.

Keeka said the findings come amid speculation that the backlog has been caused by the mortuary's resident pathologist being frequently absent.

"According to both sources, the KZN's health department supposedly intends bringing in forensic pathologists from other facilities to assist with the backlog," he said.

It is also not the first time that there have been problems at the Pinetown mortuary.

READ: KZN health MEC to personally perform post-mortems

'Will come back to haunt him'

In March this year, mortuary workers at this, and several other facilities, embarked on a strike over their working conditions, causing a severe backlog in autopsies and burials.

"The same happened in May, with the result that the MEC (Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo) rushed in to perform post-mortems himself. At the time, the DA warned him that, unless he dealt with workers' grievances, they would continue to come back to haunt him," Keeka said.

The DA will call for an urgent oversight visit by the province's health portfolio committee to the Pinetown mortuary instead of the routine oversight visit to the Fort Napier Mortuary the committee will conduct on Friday, Keeka said.

"We will also submit a written parliamentary question to MEC Dhlomo about the circumstances at this mortuary and will call for answers around the delays in burials, which we believe could also be as a result of the department’s current financial status," he said.

On Monday, the DA called for Dhlomo's dismissal following the recent findings of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into the oncology crisis in the province.

Violated rights

The 68-page report found that Dhlomo and his department had "violated the rights of cancer patients to have access to treatment".

The commission found that the health department, both nationally and in KwaZulu-Natal, had failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department was not immediately available for comment.

In Gauteng, untrained staff members have been conducting post-mortems for the province's health department since 2006, the health portfolio committee heard on Tuesday morning.

The revelations were made when the director general of the national health department, Malebona Precious Matsoso, briefed the committee on the ongoing strike by forensic staff in Gauteng, chairperson Mary-Ann Dunjwa told News24 on Wednesday.

Read more on:    da  |  sibongiseni dhlomo  |  durban  |  healthcare  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Municipalities need to go back to basics - Limpopo premier

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 20 results 2017-06-20 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 