 

53 arrested during Cape Town taxi strike chaos

2017-09-19 16:47

Jenna Etheridge

A MyCiTi burns as a result of the taxi protest in Cape Town. (Kenny Africa)

A MyCiTi burns as a result of the taxi protest in Cape Town. (Kenny Africa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A total of 53 people were arrested in Nyanga during a minibus taxi strike that saw roads being barricaded, buses set alight and commuters injured, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

They were arrested for allegedly looting businesses in the Nyanga area during the strike on Monday, said warrant officer Henrietta van Niekerk.

She said some people had "made use of the chaotic circumstances" to commit the crimes.

The offences included business robbery, malicious damage to property, public violence and possession of stolen property.

The arrested men and women were between the ages of 18 and 25.

They were all set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Taxi drivers suspended their strike on Monday afternoon.

READ: MyCiTi bus torched in Cape Town taxi strike

The morning had been marked by sporadic violence, with two buses torched and at least 52 people injured.

The strike was called off after Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant and representatives of the SA National Taxi Organisation (Santaco), as well as a Taxi Task Team, met to address a dispute over leadership issues.

Drivers had agreed to mediation over how their new leadership structures would be elected.

During the strike, a Golden Arrow bus and a MyCiTi bus were torched. Roads in the city were also barricaded.

A pregnant commuter and another passenger were injured when a MyCiTi bus was stoned in Khayelitsha, said Brett Herron, a member of the city's mayoral committee for transport.

"One of the commuters was hit in the face by a flying rock and the pregnant commuter fell during the violent attack near the Kuyasa stop," said Herron.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said at least 50 people had been injured, primarily as a result of stones being thrown at them.

Read more on:    santaco  |  golden arrow  |  myciti  |  cape town  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WANTED: Suspects in R9m heist

2017-09-19 16:24

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 