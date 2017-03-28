 

57 police officers killed during the 2016/2017 financial year - SAPS

Cape Town – The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday condemned the killing of police officers, saying 57 officers had died in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said in a statement that the perpetrators would be held accountable.

"The fact that our members are attacked in the line of duty, serves as a harsh reminder of the challenges our officers are faced with daily to ensure that South Africans are, and feel, safe.  An attack on one officer is an attack on all," Phahlane said.

During the 2015/2016 financial year, 79 police officers died, 40 of them in the line of duty, a statement by the police reads.

In an incident on Monday afternoon, a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer and a police officer were shot and wounded in Johannesburg North.

"We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member," police said.

"[We] view the murder of police officials as a serious matter of concern; our members are our most valuable asset in the fight against crime."


