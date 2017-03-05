 

6 bodies with gunshot wounds found next to Benoni railway line

2017-03-05 16:33

Nation Nyoka, News24

Johannesburg - The police have opened murder cases following the discovery of six dead bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, next to a railway line in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

A passerby alerted police to the bodies, which are believed to have been dumped there.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that each had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

"It is suspected that the deceased were killed elsewhere and taken where they were found as they were put in a pattern," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

"It is also suspected that the deceased are illegal miners. The motive for the killings is still unknown, and the bodies are not yet identified".

