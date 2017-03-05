 

6 die in multiple car pile-up

2017-03-05 14:42
Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Bloemfontein - Six people have been killed in a crash involving several cars in the Free State early Sunday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

The crash happened along the N8 between Thaba Nchu and Botshabelo.

Five vehicles were involved.

"Reports indicate that two vehicles initially collided head-on killing five people on the road. This set off a chain of events where three other vehicles got involved in crashes on the same scene.

"The third vehicle... drove through the scene and collided with the debris," the corporation said in a statement.

"The fourth vehicle slowed down to avoid the scene but the fifth vehicle could not stop and drove into the rear of the vehicle killing one person."

The corporation and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
