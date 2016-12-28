6 people killed in KZN stock theft conflict

Durban - Six people have been killed in what is believed to be conflict over stock theft in Ntambanana, outside Empangeni, during the festive season, the KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety Department said on Wednesday.

Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda called for calm, following the murders in the Mambuka area.

Kaunda, in a statement, said the killings occurred between December 18 and 26.

He said the details of the murders were still sketchy, "but it is believed they might be linked to stock theft and community conflict".

He said a special team had been sent to the area to resolve the conflict.

"This is utterly shocking. We thought we had a relatively peaceful festive season, following extensive peace building initiatives we have been rolling out in different communities."

He said the murders came as a shock and were "a serious setback on our quest for peace and stability in the province of KwaZulu-Natal".

Kaunda urged the community not to take the law into their own hands and allow the police to do their work.

The deceased include Simosakhe Ndlovu, Mfanafuthi Myeni, Nkosinathi Mthiyane, Khulekani Zulu, Lucky Nala and Fundakwezakhe Magwaza.

The MEC is expected to visit the area on Thursday.