 

6 suspects to appear for gruesome triple murder of Northcliff family

2017-06-12 06:46

Nation Nyoka, News24

The Naidoo family. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – Six suspects are on Monday due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the triple murder of a Northcliff family.

The six accused are alleged to have bound, gagged, and burnt the bodies of three family members beyond recognition before their bodies were found in Centurion, Pretoria, by security guards. One of the suspects is believed to have worked for the family for 12 years, according to police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.

The six were arrested on Wednesday evening for the murders of Gregory Naidoo, 57, Melanie, 51, and their 23-year-old daughter Rakiel Naidoo. They face charges of murder, kidnapping, carrying an unlicensed firearm, house robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle and property.

The family of three was allegedly kidnapped from Northcliff last Sunday night in what was initially believed to have been a robbery at their home.

A Mercedes Benz belonging to the family was also missing from their home, but it was later located and recovered in Soweto.

Police arrested one suspect in Soweto. He, in turn, led the police to the other five suspects in Olifantsfontein and Ekurhuleni.

The three are expected to be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in accordance with Hindu rites.


