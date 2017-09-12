6-year-old pupil found hanged in Limpopo school toilet

What To Read Next

Polokwane - The body of a six-year-old boy was found hanging in the toilets at his primary school in Seshego outside Polokwane on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Tuesday that the boy, a Grade 1 pupil, was found between 11:30 and 12:30 on Friday.

Ngoepe said the boy had gone to the bathroom and never returned.

A pupil, who was sent to look for him, discovered his body in the bathroom.

Ngoepe said the boy was transported to the local clinic, where he was confirmed dead.

When asked if police suspected foul play, Ngoepe said it was difficult to tell, and that they were waiting for the outcome of the post mortem.

"The motive and circumstances behind this incident are unknown at this stage, but police investigations will continue."

This is the second case this month of a young pupil found hanging at school.

A nine-year-old Grade 2 pupil at Khulamlambo Primary School in Mpumalanga allegedly hanged himself on a swing cross-bar with a tunic belt on the school’s playground on September 1.