7 900 pupils still need to be placed in Western Cape schools - MEC

Cape Town – Seven-thousand-nine-hundred pupils still needed to be placed in schools in the Western Cape as of Wednesday, a week after the school term started, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has said.

The province's school term started on January 11.

"While we are under pressure to place these learners, they represent less than 0.8% of our learner population, so we are reasonably confident that we can place these learners," Schäfer said in a statement.

The department managed to place more than 8 000 learners in the past week.

Schäfer said that some had not been placed due to an unexpected increase in pupils in the Western Cape.

"It is important to note that often new residents will move into an area without planning in advance or without enrolling their children at a school," she said.

"There is no way of knowing how many additional learners will require placement, the areas in which they will settle, or their ages and grades."

Schäfer said placements could only be made once the particulars of students were acquired.

"Only once we have determined the areas, ages and grades of the learners, can we find spaces in schools that still have accommodation, order new mobile classrooms and find new sites in which to place them."

According to Schäfer, the province had deployed 119 mobile classrooms so far.

The department said that areas affected by unplaced students included Mitchells Plain, Tafelsig, Mandalay, Steenberg, Delft, Mfuleni, Athlone, Lwandle, Kuils River, Durbanville and Sun Valley.