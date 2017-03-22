 

7 hurt as lift plummets four storeys in PE

2017-03-22 19:35

Derrick Spies, News24 correspondent

Port Elizabeth - A lift at the Mount Road police station in Port Elizabeth plummeted four storeys with seven occupants inside around 16:00 on Wednesday, Eastern Cape police said.

"Six female and one male employee were injured. Four sustained fractured legs while the others were treated for various other injuries," Brigadier Marinda Mills said.

Emergency services stabilised the injured on the scene and took them to St Georges Hospital.

The public works department was informed.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, expressed her shock at the incident and conveyed best wishes and a speedy recovery to all employees injured. The matter would be investigated.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents

