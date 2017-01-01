7 killed as vehicles burst into flames after head-on crash

Johannesburg - Seven people were killed and five were injured
after their vehicles burst into flames following a collision in Elandsfontein
on New Year’s Day, paramedics said.
“Reports from the scene indicate that the taxi and a car collided
head-on before bursting into flames,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.
When paramedics and firefighters arrived at the crash scene
on Nettleton Road in Elandsfontein at about 07:15, they "found that both
vehicles were engulfed in flames with the occupants still trapped in the
wreckages.”
“After the firefighters extinguished the flames it was found
that seven people had died in the blaze,” said Botha.
Five others survived with injuries ranging from serious to
minor.
They were treated on the scene before being taken to
hospital for further care.