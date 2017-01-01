7 killed as vehicles burst into flames after head-on crash

Johannesburg - Seven people were killed and five were injured after their vehicles burst into flames following a collision in Elandsfontein on New Year’s Day, paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the taxi and a car collided head-on before bursting into flames,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

When paramedics and firefighters arrived at the crash scene on Nettleton Road in Elandsfontein at about 07:15, they "found that both vehicles were engulfed in flames with the occupants still trapped in the wreckages.”

“After the firefighters extinguished the flames it was found that seven people had died in the blaze,” said Botha.

Five others survived with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

They were treated on the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.