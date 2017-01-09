 

71-year-old makes a run from cops after being caught with pants down

2017-01-09 14:10

Tammy Petersen, News24

Cape Town Metro Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - A pensioner nearly knocked down two metro police officers in a bid to escape after being caught with his pants down on Sir Lowry's Pass, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

The 71-year-old was nabbed on the N2 after City officials and police chased him down.

Officers spotted the man's white Toyota Corolla parked on the side of the road, while conducting patrols along the mountain pass on Thursday, and stopped to investigate.

Inside, they caught the elderly man and a woman in a compromising position, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said in a statement.

The two were told to clothe themselves and then the officers asked the man to get out of the vehicle.

The man, however, refused and sped off, nearly mowing down the officers.

Authorities gave chase and apprehended the man on the highway.

"This is yet another example of the consequences of bolting, but it seems few people learn their lesson," Smith said.

"In the event that you are caught in the wrong, just abide by the instructions of the enforcement agencies. One charge is better than a handful, as this latest case proves."

The man was held at the Somerset West police station on charges of attempted murder, failing to comply with a lawful instruction, reckless and negligent driving, and resisting arrest after being caught committing an indecent act.

