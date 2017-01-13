 

8% matric pass rate - and this year could be worse, warn teachers at Libode school

2017-01-13 05:45
Students protested last year about a teacher shortage but nothing has been done to resolve the problem, teachers say. (Buziwe Nocuze, GroundUp)

Students protested last year about a teacher shortage but nothing has been done to resolve the problem, teachers say. (Buziwe Nocuze, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik, GroundUp

Libode - After recording a matric pass rate of just over 8% in 2016, Mhlanganiswe Technical and Commercial High School in Libode has started 2017 short of four teachers.

There is no sign that the Eastern Cape Department of Education will fix the problem any time soon.

Out of 107 pupils who wrote matric in 2016, only nine (8.4%) passed, compared to 25% of the class in 2015.

Teachers feared the number might drop to zero if the department did not send more teachers soon.

Last August, students went on the rampage in protest at the shortage of teachers, burning three classrooms.

The school opened this year without teachers in Xhosa, Life Sciences, Geography, Physical Science and Maths.

A teacher who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said the department had been aware of the shortage of teachers long before the protest. After the protest, officials visited the school but nothing was done.

“This is a serious crisis that we are facing as teachers and it’s even worse for students,” he said.

School governing body member Bakhokele Ndamase said there had been no communication from the department.

Middle Zolo High in Nqamakhwe, in the Cofimvaba district, also needed teachers. In 2016 not a single matriculant passed. Teachers said there had been a shortage of teachers for 10 years and the department was aware of it.

Vukile Tshwete High, outside King William’s Town, had been struggling to get a Physical Science and Maths teacher. Last year, parents hired their own teacher, but only managed to pay him for a few months.

SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) Eastern Cape spokesperson Sindisile Zamisa said the shortage was a crisis in a number of schools in the Eastern Cape.

He said Sadtu had written to the ANC, Cosatu, the SACP, and the chairperson of the portfolio committee on education in the Eastern Cape government to convene an urgent education crisis meeting.

“We shall decide on our next move which some people might not like. But the honeymoon is over for lazy officials in this department,” he said.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials had been sent to these schools to investigate.

Read more on:    sadtu  |  east london  |  education  |  matric 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

BDS condemns Maimane's Israel visit

2017-01-12 22:59

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Unlikely science hero one of Western Cape's top achievers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 