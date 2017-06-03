 

9 arrested for alleged ID theft syndicate

2017-06-03 07:20

Mpho Raborife, News24

Johannesburg - Two women and seven men have been arrested for alleged involvement in an identity theft syndicate, Gauteng police said on Friday.

They allegedly stole and created IDs, municipal accounts and bank statements, which they used to open accounts in banks, furniture and other stores, police said in a statement.

Two of them were arrested in June 2016, after they were found in possession of ID documents, bank statements, and municipal accounts.

Further investigations led police to premises in Yeoville in the early hours of Friday.

Computers, software, hardware and several documents were recovered during the arrests.

The group would appear in court soon on charges of fraud and theft. More arrests were expected.


|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

