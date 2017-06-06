 

9 killed, 7 injured in Limpopo taxi crash

2017-06-06 14:30

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Polokwane – Nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a truck and a taxi collided head-on along the R579 in Limpopo on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims, three women and six men, were all in the minibus, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

They were on their way to Lebowakgomo from Ga-Masemola when the accident happened around 07:00.

The truck driver and his assistant sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

