 

A-dressing the problem

2017-06-11 06:50
-
Instead of letting thousands of litres of rotten mayonaise go to the landfill, a US university found a way to turn it into biogas. Picture: Supplied

Instead of letting thousands of litres of rotten mayonaise go to the landfill, a US university found a way to turn it into biogas. Picture: Supplied

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A university in the US has given 4 700 litres of ruined mayonnaise a dressing down – and fuelled a farm in the process.

Last December, when freezing temperatures compromised 500 containers of mayonnaise in the canteen, Michigan State University had to find a use for it.

After “students in the cafeteria complained” and the local food bank turned it down, the mayonnaise needed to be dealt with, wrote The State News.

So Carla Iansiti, a school sustainability officer, dreamt up a plan – the condiment was fed to the university’s anaerobic digester, which is used to power some farms nearby.

In the digester, microorganisms eat biodegradable waste and produce biogas, which can be combusted into heat and electricity.

Iansiti correctly believed that the tiny creatures that thrive on sugar and fats would love mayonnaise.

The university’s culinary services sustainability officer, Cole Gude, said: “It was a perfect situation to turn what could have been a catastrophe into something positive.”

Biogas is naturally produced in landfill sites as bacteria break down our rubbish, but normally the methane escapes into the atmosphere, where it contributes to global warming.

If a pipe network with holes in it is built into the landfill site and the methane is prevented from escaping, the methane can be collected and used. – Atlas Obscura; BBC

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

2017-06-01 11:58

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 20:16 PM
Road name: N2

Wetton 17:33 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 