 

Abandoned newborn baby found under tree in Durban

2017-03-11 17:59

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Durban – He lay quietly wrapped in a black T-shirt under a tree in Palmiet Road, Clare Hills, in Durban.

His placenta was still attached when a woman walking past found him.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the newborn was found on Saturday afternoon at around 14:30.

Botha said paramedics applied cord clamps and then cut the umbilical cord to free the baby.

He said it was still unclear who abandoned the baby.

His condition was stabilised and he was cleaned before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.

A newborn baby found under a tree
A newborn baby found under a tree in Durban on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied)

Read more on:    durban  |  orphans  |  babies

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Over 2 000 left homeless in Hout Bay fire

2017-03-11 16:55

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 18:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Fish Hoek 12:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 