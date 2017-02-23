Abandoned newborn baby rescued from the cold and rain

Adriaan Grobler (left), Lindiwe Mahlangu (middle), and a nurse pose with a newborn baby, believed to be only one day old. (ER24)

Emalahleni - She lay quietly in nothing more than a thin, red baby grow in a field on a frosty and rainy morning in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

The day-old baby made no sound when a security guard, who was patrolling the area on Monday morning, picked her up and held her in his arms.

The baby was found lying in a field close to the main entrance of the Puma Stadium, suffering from hypothermia.



ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said it is believed that the little girl was left in the rain for two to three hours.

"If she had been in the rain any longer, she would have definitely either not survived or there would have been other health complications. She wasn’t really crying throughout the whole process, or traumised," Dormehl said.

The baby girl was soaking wet. She was changed into dry clothes to regulate her temperature.

Dormehl said paramedics had taken her to the Emalahleni Private Hospital within five minutes of finding her.

"It is believed that the baby was born in a hospital, because her umbilical cord was cut and there was no form of identification left with her," she said.

She was taken to a private hospital and stablised.



After she was stablised, the baby was taken to a public hospital where social services became involved, Dormehl said.

The baby was being looked after and the police were notified.



