Abandoned newborn wrapped in plastic bag in a critical condition

Johannesburg - A newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a plastic bag at Joe Slovo Drive in Berea, Johannesburg on Monday morning.



ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said the child was in a critical condition.

"Paramedics treated the patient and provided him with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the boy was transported to Johannesburg General Hospital for urgent treatment."

He said details surrounding this incident are not yet known.