Abandoned taxi baby's mother released until next court appearance

Nurse Zokuthula Ngcobo with the baby abandoned in a minibus taxi. (Supplied to News24)

Durban - A mother who abandoned her newborn baby in a minibus taxi at The Pavilion shopping centre last month has been released, with a warning to appear in court again next year.

Phindile Mpheshwa, 37, had left a note with the boy, asking for forgiveness.

She made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how Mpheshwa, employed casually as a gardener, earned R150 per week and was already supporting her other 7-year-old son.

She will have to report to the Hillcrest police station once a week and is prohibited from leaving the province until her trial.

News24 had earlier reported that the boy was found hidden under the seat of a minibus taxi, with a note from his mother apologising for abandoning him and asking for forgiveness.

The note, in isiZulu, reads: "I apologise for what I did, please forgive me. There is nothing I can do. The father is denying the baby. I don't have an ID to apply for a grant because I left it at home in the rural area. Please take good care of the baby or send it to the police."

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala previously said that officers from the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had arrested a woman in the Embo area near Hillcrest.

Mpheshwa is expected back in court on February 8.