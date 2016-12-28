 

Abandoned taxi baby's mother released until next court appearance

2016-12-28 12:24

Jeff Wicks, News24

Nurse Zokuthula Ngcobo with the baby abandoned in a minibus taxi. (Supplied to News24)

Nurse Zokuthula Ngcobo with the baby abandoned in a minibus taxi. (Supplied to News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - A mother who abandoned her newborn baby in a minibus taxi at The Pavilion shopping centre last month has been released, with a warning to appear in court again next year.

Phindile Mpheshwa, 37, had left a note with the boy, asking for forgiveness. 

She made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how Mpheshwa, employed casually as a gardener, earned R150 per week and was already supporting her other 7-year-old son.

She will have to report to the Hillcrest police station once a week and is prohibited from leaving the province until her trial.

News24 had earlier reported that the boy was found hidden under the seat of a minibus taxi, with a note from his mother apologising for abandoning him and asking for forgiveness.

The note, in isiZulu, reads: "I apologise for what I did, please forgive me. There is nothing I can do. The father is denying the baby. I don't have an ID to apply for a grant because I left it at home in the rural area. Please take good care of the baby or send it to the police."

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala previously said that officers from the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had arrested a woman in the Embo area near Hillcrest.

Mpheshwa is expected back in court on February 8.

Read more on:    durban  |  court

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Class act: Turning plastic bottles into the building blocks of education

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
WATCH: 10-year-old Pitbull attack survivor: 'I love myself'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:39 AM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 09:38 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 27 results 2016-12-27 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 