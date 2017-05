Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Social Development is investigating allegations that care givers at a children’s home have been swearing at, hitting and dragging the children by the hair, Netwerk24 reported.



Three girls from the children’s home have apparently spoken out about the abuse on a post circulating on Facebook.



A woman’s voice can be heard in the background telling the girls to describe what is going on at the home.



In the video they say that they had to sleep outside the previous night and had not been given anything to eat.

“The tannie refused to allow us into the house and if the other children are caught giving us food, they are punished. All our privileges have been taken away.”



They say the food they get is made in dirty pots and they get ants, cockroaches, steel wool “and everything in the food”.



Danie Kruger, the manager of the children’s home, says the incident has been reported to the department of social development.

“The department has been requested to do an independent investigation in which members of the advisory board of the centre will be involved.”



He has asked the public not to share the video. “We regard the video as defamatory and are seeking legal advice. People who make defamatory comments on social media open themselves to possible legal action.”



Mbangwa Xaba, spokesperson for the department, says social workers are investigating the accusations and a provisional report will be presented next Wednesday.