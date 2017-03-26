 

Activists occupy nurses' home in Cape Town over land sale issue

2017-03-26 23:10

James de Villiers, News24

Outside the Sea Point Methodist Church where Reclaim the City held a public meeting to discuss the sale of the Tafelberg property (File, James de Villiers, News24)

Outside the Sea Point Methodist Church where Reclaim the City held a public meeting to discuss the sale of the Tafelberg property (File, James de Villiers, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Police have been informed that activists from the organisation Reclaim the City is occupying the Helen Bowden Nurses Home, part of the Somerset Hospital precinct near Cape Town Stadium and  V&A Waterfront in Green Point, on Sunday evening. 

In a statement, Reclaim the City spokesperson Emile Engel said the occupation is part of their radical response to the sale of the Tafelberg School property by the Western Cape government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Western Cape government announced the sale of the Tafelberg property in Sea Point to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135m. The proceeds from the sale will be used to cover the refurbishment of provincial government buildings in Dorp Street. 

The provincial government also said it was considering developing the Woodstock Hospital and the nurses' home for affordable housing.

But at a Reclaim the City meeting on Thursday, Engel said this was not a concrete commitment by the province.

“People will tender for it [the properties] and then there will be a condition attached for affordable housing,” he said. 

“Unfortunately there’s no detail about what that condition will entail. How many units will it be? Will it be 10 units, will it be five units? And we don’t imagine that it will be much.”

Read more on:    reclaim the city  |  cape town  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged mastermind behind Chief Justice robbery to appear in court

2017-03-26 20:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 