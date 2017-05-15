Actor, DJ shot dead in Johannesburg

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - A former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ has been shot and killed during a robbery in Soweto.

The SABC reported on Monday morning that Mandla Hlatshwayo was shot dead in Soweto on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Hitler Mgwenya said two people were shot at a pub in Pimville on Sunday night, but could not divulge their names before next of kin were informed.

“It happened at 23:00. Four armed suspects entered the pub and robbed people there. The two victims who were shot were trying to assist the other people in the pub who were being robbed,” Mgwenya told News24.

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo confirmed on Twitter that Hlatshwayo had been killed.

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo, officially confirms the passing of @Deejaymandla. He was shot at Meli Lounge, in Pimville. #JoziFmNews M.M pic.twitter.com/B64MpDogog — Jozi FM (@jozifm) May 15, 2017

Mandla Hlatshwayo, a former Generations actor turned Jozi Fm radio DJ, killed in Soweto #AMLive #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Xfefk20LyJ — #AMLive 104-107fm ?? (@amliveonsafm) May 15, 2017

It is with utter shock & dismay that we have learnt the news of the tragic passing of celebrated Actor Mandla Hlatshwayo. pic.twitter.com/9KHIJu43jF — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) May 15, 2017

News just in: Former generations actor and radio DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo gunned down last night at Melo pub in Pimville Soweto. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/OW1bckpUdH — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 15, 2017

BREAKING NEWS - Former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo has been killed.. details soon — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 15, 2017

#MandlaHlatshwayo reports suggest he was gunned down when he intervened in a mugging incident outside the Meli pub in Pimville. — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 15, 2017

RIP Mandla Hlatshwayo. Killed for trying to help a woman from being mugged. Sad stuff. ???? — Shine On Them ??? (@OfficialOhmz) May 15, 2017