 

Afrophobia not in SA, Nigeria's vision for Africa – Nigerian foreign minister

2017-03-13 18:43

Tshidi Madia, News24

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane bids the Nigerian delegation farewell. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane bids the Nigerian delegation farewell. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tshwane - South Africa and Nigeria have resolved to establish an early warning system in response to xenophobic attacks and to strengthen relations between the two nations.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama held a bilateral meeting on Monday. This follows a wave of xenophobic violence in SA in February.

The meeting was attended by several officials from both countries, including Nigeria's interior minister and South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Ten houses were torched in Rosettenville by angry residents who claimed the homes were being used by Nigerians for drug dealing and prostitution. Several Pretoria homes were raided by community members for similar reasons.

"For some time now, there have been these incidents of attacks and Nigerians have been victims," said Onyeama.

He added that his government knew that violence aimed at Nigerian nationals in SA was not state sponsored.

'Dynamic' South Africa

"We know that the South African government has always condemned this, that the South African people have condemned this. It was the action of a small criminal minority," he continued.

"We also recognise that not all the Nigerians in SA engage in lawful activity, but the vast majority are," said Onyeama.

He said the vast majority of Nigerian citizens in SA contributed toward creating a dynamic SA and felt at home in the country.

SA and Nigeria's vision for the early warning mechanism would be aimed at preventing future attacks and creating steps for both governments to respond quickly to similar attacks.

"This way the issue remains on the front burner and whatever preventative action, or measures required, can be done quickly," said the Nigerian foreign affairs minister.

He said the unit, which would meet quarterly, should include officials from foreign affairs in both countries, the department of home affairs, police and immigration services.

In SA the unit would include the Nigerian Union of SA, while in Nigeria an invitation would be extended to the South African business community for a representative to join the project, Onyeama said.

Bomb threats dismissed

Onyeama said SA had given assurances that the security and rights of Nigerian nationals would be looked after in the country. He also made a similar pledge on Nigeria's behalf, dismissing bomb threats by a Niger Delta group against South African businesses in the country.

"We need to reassure South African businesses in Nigeria and Nigerians here in South Africa that their governments are fully determined to ensure their security and respect of their rights," he added.

Nkoana-Mashabane described the meeting as successful and said it was characterised by "the usual friendliness".

She said the meeting was held to make the position of the South African government on the recent attacks clear to the Nigerian government.

"The president, the government and the people of South Africa reaffirmed what is in our Constitution: To fight against all forms of discrimination based on race, religion, sex or creed including Afrophobia," she said.

The minister said 34 memorandums of understanding between the two countries had been signed and still needed to be implemented.

Speaking on the side-lines, Gigaba said the approach adopted by the two countries on the issue was a sign of political maturity.

Read more on:    maite nkoana-mashabane  |  malusi gigaba  |  xenophobia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cops investigating Mdluli were sent death threats, court hears

2017-03-13 18:31

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Swells, wind and fire - extreme weather batters Cape Town and Durban

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:45 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 18:36 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 