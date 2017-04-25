Agreement reached after CPUT students' protest over living conditions

Cape Town - CPUT students who protested at their privately-owned residence block in Woodstock on Tuesday should see some changes to their living conditions, after an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology spokesperson Lauren Kansley said residence management and students had met with management from the New Market Junction residence off Sir Lowry Road, owned by South Point property company.

Kansley said agreements that were being implemented immediately were: Repairing broken plates on stoves, bringing in additional laundry facilities, and addressing the lack of Wi-Fi.

A follow-up meeting will be held in May.

READ: CPUT students protest over lack of facilities at res

South Point leases the property to CPUT to provide accommodation for students. The students pay CPUT for their residence fees, and CPUT pays the money over to South Point.

South Point specialises in buying up old commercial properties and remodelling them for student accommodation, or for graduates starting their first job.

On Tuesday morning, a Wendy house was torched at the Woodstock residence, and a washing machine dragged outside, as protesting students said that they were fed up with poor service delivery at the facility, which costs them from around R28 000 for 10 months.

The students demanded wanted unlimited Wi-Fi, more washing machines, microwave ovens, and for visitors to be allowed.

The Public Order Police arrived, but stood down when students left for classes after they were given assurances that their issues would be dealt with.

Police said nobody had been injured during the protests.

