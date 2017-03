What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours, his foundation said on Monday.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Director Neeshan Balton said that despite appropriate medical care, his condition is deteriorating.

Balton said Kathrada experienced several postoperative complications, rendering his condition serious.

“Kathrada has contracted pneumonia, which has affected both his lungs... He is currently comfortable.”