 

Alexandra 'balaclava rapist' found guilty

2017-03-16 17:53

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A serial rapist picked out of a police line-up through his voice, was on Thursday convicted on 53 charges, including rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Known as the "balaclava rapist", Sinja Robin Mabitsela, of Alexandra, used a scarf and red towel to hide his face when he appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The 38-year-old entered into a plea agreement on Wednesday.

Judge Carla van Veenendaal convicted him on multiple counts of rape, compelled rape, assault, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mabitsela, who wore a balaclava during his attacks, started raping his victims in 2007. He was arrested in 2015. His victims were aged between 13 and 38.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), Mabitsela and his co-accused were arrested after DNA evidence linked them to a series of rapes with the same modus operandi.

The anti-abuse group said Mabitsela had targeted couples and girls in and around the Alexandra park region and the East Bank cemetery.

His alleged accomplice, Xaniseka Mukansi, pleaded not guilty. Mukansi is expected back in court on March 24.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, WMACA’s kids clinic manager, Elizabeth Mokoena, said she has been providing the victims with support and counselling.

"After he [Mabitsela] was arrested, the victims identified him by his voice during an ID parade. They were very traumatised when they approached the police and the clinic," Mokoena said. 

The matter was postponed to March 30 to determine the progress made on getting victim impact statements, and to set a date for pre-sentencing hearings. 


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA wants parliamentary inquiry into Sassa crisis

2017-03-16 17:52

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Video raises concerns over animal testing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 