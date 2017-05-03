Alleged child rapist expected back in court

Cape Town - An alleged child rapist is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arends.

Randy Tango, 31, is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Arends in March. Tango was taken in for questioning hours after her body was found in a field behind the Swartklip Centre on March 28.

Her disappearance had been reported to police at 19:35, the night before she was found.

Arends was last seen at a friend's house where she had been watching movies.

Tango lives two doors away from the Arends' home at Matroosberg Crescent. He was released on parole in October 2016 after serving time for car theft.

During his last court appearance, police had their hands full dealing with people who tried to force their way into the courtroom.

