 

Alleged coup plotter tells court he is traumatised

2017-09-11 12:51

Jeanette Chabalala

Elvis Ramosebudi. (Gulshan Khana, AFP, file)

Johannesburg – The man who allegedly sent letters soliciting money to finance a plot to assassinate supposed beneficiaries of state capture says his arrest and subsequent court appearances have been traumatic for him.

"It is time-delaying for myself because I have a life to live," Elvis Ramosebudi told reporters following his case in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"We have to uphold the rule of law, there is not much I can say but just to wait for the outcome," he in a brief interview with reporters.

The State has brought a new charge of incitement to commit conspiracy to murder against Ramosebudi.

However, Ramosebudi’s legal representative, Motebang Ramaili, told the court that the new charge was an "ambush". He argued that the charge did not exist.

Ramaili asked the court for a postponement in order to have a proper legal understanding of the charge and to consult with his client.
Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst said the State was ready to proceed with the matter and witnesses were ready to testify.

Ramosebudi was arrested in Midrand on April 26 this year on an initial charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

It was later changed to incitement to commit murder.

The supposed beneficiaries of state capture included President Jacob Zuma, four members of the Gupta family, three Cabinet ministers, and the head of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In a letter, he wrote to Ajay Gupta in March this year, he allegedly asked for money to assassinate people supporting "white monopoly capital".

He mentioned axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

The matter is expected back in court on Tuesday.

