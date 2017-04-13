Alleged gang activity in Newclare leaves two dead

Johannesburg – Two people were shot dead in an alleged gang-related incident at a block of flats in Newclare, Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived on the scene the shooting was still going on, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that one of the victims, Cheslyn Witbooi, was shot several times in his flat after he heard a knock on his door. He died at the scene.

The second victim, Farees Basheer, was found elsewhere in a pool of blood and died later in hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. No arrests have been made.

