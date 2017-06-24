Alleged hijackers injured after rolling stolen vehicle

Crammond – Two alleged hijackers were injured when a vehicle they
allegedly stole rolled of the R33 in Crammond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday
evening, paramedics said.
A third man was apparently
travelling with the men but was not found on the scene, ER24 spokesperson
Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday.
When paramedics arrived on the scene, one patient was found in a critical
condition and one sustained minor injuries.
Both were lying outside the
vehicle on the side of the road.
The patients were treated and
the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions.
Once treated, the patients were
transported to Greys and Northdale Hospital for further treatment.
Authorities were deployed to
the scene for further investigation.