 

Alleged hijackers injured after rolling stolen vehicle

2017-06-24 22:38

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Crammond – Two alleged hijackers were injured when a vehicle they allegedly stole rolled of the R33 in Crammond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday evening, paramedics said. 

A third man was apparently travelling with the men but was not found on the scene, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday. 

When paramedics arrived on the scene, one patient was found in a critical condition and one sustained minor injuries.

Both were lying outside the vehicle on the side of the road. 

The patients were treated and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. 

Once treated, the patients were transported to Greys and Northdale Hospital for further treatment. 

Authorities were deployed to the scene for further investigation. 

