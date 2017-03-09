 

Alleged 'homophobic abuse' at Eastern Cape school to be investigated

2017-03-09 22:41

Tammy Petersen, News24

(File, The Witness)

(File, The Witness)

Cape Town – The alleged homophobic abuse at an Eastern Cape school, where 38 girls were forced to publicly tell their parents they were gay, will be reported to the SAHRC, the DA said on Thursday.

The party said it was appalled at what allegedly unfolded at Ulwazi High School in Mdantsane. The principal reportedly forced the teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, to announce their sexual orientation.

“The girls were then subjected to a barrage of insults and were told to ‘stop’ being gay,” DA MP Sonja Boshoff said in a statement.

The Eastern Cape Education department is investigating.

The principal’s alleged comments that the pupils’ sexual orientation was a "problem" and that they were teaching others "bad habits" were concerning, Boshoff said.

“These comments are grossly out of line with the Bill of Rights which states that no person may unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on the grounds of sexual orientation.”

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said a meeting with the school management, school governing body, and the principal, would take place on Thursday night.

“It's pure hatred. That’s why the education department is investigating. If we are positive that this is what happened, heads will roll,” he said.


Read more on:    sahrc  |  cape town  |  lgbti rights

Cape Town 19:59 PM
Road name: RAG DAY

Cape Town 19:20 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
