 

Alleged killer of Metrorail train driver back in court

2016-12-23 07:42

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Tania Botha, daughter Nadia Botha and son Brandon Botha honour their father at a memorial on the platform at Netreg Station in Cape Town. (Paul Herman, News24)

Metrorail murder at Netreg was caught on CCTV - spokesperson

2016-07-12 15:49

Metrorail regional manager in the Western Cape, Richard Walker, says Monday's fatal shooting of train driver Piet Botha was caught on camera thanks to their new ISAM system and the installation of CCTV cameras at stations. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town – Marlon Johnson and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday for the murder of Metrorail train driver Piet Botha on the Netreg station platform in Bishop Lavis.

Johnson, 22, was formally charged for the murder of 46-year-old Botha.

Botha was killed in July while waiting for a train on the station platform. He had been conducting a training session with a younger driver at Netreg station.

Two suspects allegedly robbed him of his belongings before shooting him at close range.

During his last appearance, Johnson was accompanied by three co-accused, who were making their first appearances. The three were all minors.

Cedric Andrews, accused of illegal possession of a firearm, made a separate appearance. Andrews, 37, was allegedly found with the gun that was used to murder Botha.

