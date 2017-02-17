Alleged Limpopo village gangsters in court

 

2017-02-17 19:36

Chester Makana. News24 Correspondent

Polokwane – Five people allegedly involved in a reign of terror in a village near Tzaneen appeared in court of Friday, Limpopo police said.

They face charges of murder and attempted murder related to gang violence in Dan village, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court postponed their case to Monday. Another eight people arrested for the violence would also appear in court then. The 13, aged between 21 and 31, are allegedly part of two rival gangs, Boko Haram and Sankhinyo, and clashed last weekend.
 
Freedom Nukeri and Joel Nkgapele were killed, while an unnamed member of one of the gangs was fighting for his life in hospital.

On Wednesday, villagers complained to Premier Stan Mathabatha and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba that they were living in fear because of the gangs. They said the gangs had been tormenting villagers for the past six years.

Public order police and the tactical response team were deployed to the village and surrounding areas for 24 hours.

A task team was established to investigate the violence.


