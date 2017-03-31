Alleged "mastermind" behind Chief Justice break in back in court

Johannesburg – The alleged mastermind behind the robbery at the Office of the Chief Justice, Nkosinathi Msimango, is expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He appeared in court on Monday. The matter was postponed.

During a media briefing shortly after the burglary took place, acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane told the media that Msimango had information about where the 15 computers had been taken.

The computers taken from the HR department contained sensitive information about the country’s judges.

Msimango has previously denied committing the crime.

"I am willing to work with police in the investigation, but it would be hard as I don't know anything about it," he said in a previous interview with News24.

Msimango’s brother Given and another man, Bigboy Yose, were also arrested.

Msimango and Yose appeared at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Ignatius du Preez, granted them bail of R1 000 and postponed the matter until May 10 for further investigation.

The court found that there was no evidence yet, that linked Msimango and Yose to the break-in.

They were ordered to remain in custody until paying their bail.