 

Alleged mastermind behind chief justice robbery still at large – Police

2017-03-22 21:45

James de Villiers, News24

Johannesburg – The alleged mastermind behind the theft of 15 computers from the Office of the Chief Justice is still on the run, police said on Wednesday.

According to police intelligence, he was in the vicinity in Gauteng, Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24.

“We are using the latest technology to follow his whereabouts. We are using tracking devices."

They would release photos of him should they not succeed in finding him. The office, in Midrand, was broken into on Saturday morning. The computers contained sensitive information about South African judges.

“He has got the knowledge why those computers were taken and where they are,” she said.

Two people, Given Msimango, 20, and Bigboy Jose, 37, appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, but were not charged with the robbery. Police initially arrested three people but did not prosecute one of them.

Mathe said they were charged with possession of illegal firearms and forged identity documents which was found during searches of properties in Mamelodi. They were however still implicated in the robbery.  

She said police viewed the robbery as an attack on the judicial system.

Mathe said there was no evidence that the break-in was linked to the invasion of former social development director Zane Dangor’s Florida Park, West Rand home, on Monday.

