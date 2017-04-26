 

Alleged Randburg road rage killer back in court

2017-04-26 05:03

Jeanette Chabalala and James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Meekahaefele Masooa who is accused of killing 39-year-old Douglas Pearce in an apparent road rage incident, is expected to return to the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday. 

Pearce was killed on Malibongwe Drive, Johannesburg, on February 14, 2014.

At Masooa’s previous appearance on Friday, the court heard Pearce died within five minutes after he was shot. 

Pearce was on his motorbike when he became involved in an argument with Masooa. Both men pulled over and continued their confrontation, the court heard. 

During Masooa's bail application in 2014, it emerged that both men carried firearms. Mosooa claims he acted in self-defence after Pearce confronted him.

"He shouted at me, pointed the middle finger at me. I don't know why he did that," he said at the time.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North West appoints team to investigate violent protest

2017-04-25 22:17

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Lesufi says online system is good to go
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 25 2017-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 