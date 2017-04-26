Alleged Randburg road rage killer back in court

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Meekahaefele Masooa who is accused of killing 39-year-old Douglas Pearce in an apparent road rage incident, is expected to return to the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

Pearce was killed on Malibongwe Drive, Johannesburg, on February 14, 2014.

At Masooa’s previous appearance on Friday, the court heard Pearce died within five minutes after he was shot.

Pearce was on his motorbike when he became involved in an argument with Masooa. Both men pulled over and continued their confrontation, the court heard.

During Masooa's bail application in 2014, it emerged that both men carried firearms. Mosooa claims he acted in self-defence after Pearce confronted him.

"He shouted at me, pointed the middle finger at me. I don't know why he did that," he said at the time.

