Alleged Tokai forest killer back in court

Cape Town – One of four men arrested for raping and killing teenager Franziska Blöchliger is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Howard Oliver, Jonathan Jonas, and two others originally faced charges of murder, rape and robbery for allegedly beating, raping, and strangling the 16-year-old in Tokai Forest on March 7, 2016.

Blöchliger was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted into an unnatural position.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her. One of her shoelaces was tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

Oliver, 28, a married and father of two, is the only accused still facing the rape and murder charges.



