 

Alleged Winelands murderer back in court

2017-03-10 05:27

James de Villiers, News24

Johan du Toit (Denzil Maregele, Die Burger)

Johan du Toit (Denzil Maregele, Die Burger)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The man accused of killing his wife on a wine estate in Franschhoek in 2010 is expected back in the Paarl Regional court on Friday. 

Johan du Toit is believed to have strangled his wife, Chanel, to death after her body was found in the bedroom of their Franschhoek home. 

Du Toit’s mother found the body after her son apparently had called her the morning of the incident, asking that she have a look at his house.

Du Toit later claimed he left the house at 02:00 in the morning to go hunting. 

At his previous court appearance on February 19, Netwerk24 reported that the case was postponed again due to Du Toit’s legal representative William Booth being unable to make the sitting. 

Booth, a well known criminal lawyer, has been involved in several high placed criminal cases over the past few years. 

The court is expected to hear arguments on why the case should be struck off the roll as Du Toit believes the state has no case against him. 

Read more on:    johan du toit  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former NWU employee jailed for stealing millions

2017-03-09 23:17

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Reiger Park community troubled by more than just housing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 