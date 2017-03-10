Alleged Winelands murderer back in court

Cape Town – The man accused of killing his wife on a wine estate in Franschhoek in 2010 is expected back in the Paarl Regional court on Friday.

Johan du Toit is believed to have strangled his wife, Chanel, to death after her body was found in the bedroom of their Franschhoek home.

Du Toit’s mother found the body after her son apparently had called her the morning of the incident, asking that she have a look at his house.

Du Toit later claimed he left the house at 02:00 in the morning to go hunting.

At his previous court appearance on February 19, Netwerk24 reported that the case was postponed again due to Du Toit’s legal representative William Booth being unable to make the sitting.

Booth, a well known criminal lawyer, has been involved in several high placed criminal cases over the past few years.

The court is expected to hear arguments on why the case should be struck off the roll as Du Toit believes the state has no case against him.

