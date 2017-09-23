 

Amcu member shot and killed in front of 6-year-old daughter

2017-09-23 17:06

Iavan Pijoos

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. (Photo: AFP)

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa. (Photo: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

If workers are divided, the capitalist wins - NUM Chair

2017-09-04 17:17

Tensions rose between Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Monday, at the memorial for the five Harmony Gold miners who were trapped underground at the Kusasalethu mine. Watch. WATCH

Wonderkop – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) says one of its members at the Lonmin mine in Wonderkop, North West, was shot and killed in front of his six-year-old daughter. 

AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said in a statement on Saturday, Mvelisi Biyela, a health and safety office bearer at Lonmin, was gunned down outside his house on Friday. 

Mathunjwa said the death of Biyela left them "shaken", but they would not be intimidated. 
 
"Those that think their cowardice can defeat this mighty union built on the spirit of many that have paid the ultimate price, spilt their blood, left us with just their bones must think again."

Over the last months more than five leaders have been killed. 

On September 12, an AMCU branch treasurer was gunned down outside the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg. 

READ: Senior Amcu official gunned down in Rustenburg

Mathunjwa said a war had been declared against AMCU. 

"We will not fight with bullets, guns and anonymous hitmen but with mass action. We will fight with a much greater weapon, the unity of AMCU, the unity of mineworkers and the unity of the working class," he said. 

The trade union leader said he would not fold his arms and watch his members being killed, their wives left as widows and their children grow-up in single parent families without a father. 

“Our members will not be slaughtered like flies. We will fight back and we will fight hard.” 

On Tuesday,  AMCU is expected to hold a press conference to announce a campaign of rolling mass action.


Read more on:    amcu  |  wonderkop

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Radio host Redi Tlhabi’s Twitter account hacked

2017-09-23 16:42

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 2017-09-22 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 