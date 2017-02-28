 

ANC concerned about DA's leadership 'cleansing' in the Western Cape

2017-02-28 21:58

Paul Herman, News24

New acting DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela (centre, seated). (Supplied)

New acting DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela (centre, seated). (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape says it is concerned about the spate of resignations by former Independent Democrats (ID) members from leadership positions in the DA.

The ANC in the province on Tuesday said it was not usual for the ANC to get involved in another party's "squabbles", but said the impact of the DA's "ID cleansing" is affecting local councils.

It said three high profile resignations in the past month, including those of Patricia de Lille as the party's Western Cape leader, caucus chairperson Rodney Lentit and Beaufort West Mayor Djorge Malooi, were a sign that the DA in the province was "disintegrating".

Lentit and Malooi both resigned this week from their government positions, but remain party members. While De Lille resigned from her party position she remains in her post as a Cape Town mayor.

"It is clear to us that the ID and its former leaders have lost their usefulness, now that they have helped the DA to attain 66% of the votes in the City of Cape Town," the ANC said in a statement.

"As the opposition in most of these municipalities, we remain concerned about the impact that these threats of resignations have on the stability of local councils and the effect that the DA's leadership crisis [has] on service delivery in these municipalities."

Resignations 'unrelated'

The ID, which was formed in 2003 by De Lille, merged with the DA in 2010.

The ANC claimed that other former ID members were also considering their positions in the party after acting DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela's victory this Saturday in its interim elections.

Madikizela told News24 on Tuesday that Lentit and Malooi's resignations were unrelated.

Lentit had resigned to enter a business he had been setting up for a while, and Malooi had resigned for personal reasons, he said.

De Lille, meanwhile, is under investigation by the party's ethics committee, along with close confidant and Cape Town metro chairperson Shaun August, for allegedly leaking party documents to the press.

Madikizela maintained there were no divisions in the party in the province, and that his job now as acting leader was to maintain party unity.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  patricia de lille  |  djorge malooi  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hijackers posing as police were 'gentle, totally professional' – victim

10 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
FOOTAGE FROM THE VAAL: Dam filled to 100%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 