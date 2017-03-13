ANC councillor appears in dock on 3 counts of attempted murder

Beaufort West - Beaufort West ANC councillor Michael Motsoane on Monday made his first court appearance in the local magistrate's court on three charges of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the matter was postponed to March 20 for a formal bail application.

Motsoane was arrested on Sunday following a shooting in which three people were injured in Kwa-Mandlenkosi early that morning.

According to police, three people allegedly attempted to attack and assault Motsoane's son outside their home in Gaba Road between 05:00 and 06:00.

Motsoane opened fire, hitting each of the men once in the abdomen, neck and shoulder respectively.

The 55-year-old was arrested and the gun, as well as a knife, were confiscated.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko said on Sunday the councillor had fired warning shots and that the men were hit by accident.

He called for the incident not to be politicised.

